SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak and celebrate Pride.

It’s PRIDE weekend so wishing all my LGBTQi + brothers & sisters a safe, happy, PRIDE.

FOOD: A PRIDE PARTY

Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

Come one come all and celebrate PRIDE at the new Vault Garden! Pride Sunday they’ll be featuring a super tasty all-day menu paired with rosé in all shapes and sizes, from every corner of the globe, bubbly or flat, pale, blush, and beyond, current releases and vintage bottles. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate in-style at San Francisco’s best (socially distanced) garden party!

https://www.thevault555.com/

BOOK: A MEMOIR BY SAEED JONES

In “How We Fight For Our Lives” Jones tells the story of a young, Black, gay man from the South as he fights to carve out a place for himself, within his family, within his country, within his own hopes, desires, and fears. He draws readers into his boyhood and adolescence — into tumultuous relationships with his family, into passing flings with lovers, friends, and strangers. Each piece builds into a larger examination of race and queerness, power and vulnerability, love and grief: a portrait of what we all do for one another — and to one another — as we fight to become ourselves. His words speak of our times. Discover more of his books & writings here.

https://www.simonandschuster.com/authors/Saeed-Jones/558003488

GUIDE: MY PERSONAL PRIDE

I debut as a columnist this week in the PRIDE edition of Bay Times. In my PRIDE list I share some of the spots that matter most to me. From The End Up that motivated my move to America to the Castro Theatre where I have hosted many events to the Pink Triangle Park that reminds us of our horrific history – this is my personal tour of the Neighbourhood & community that welcomed me home.

http://sfbaytimes.com/liams-personal-pride-list/

MOVIES: PRIDE THEMED

Everyone’s fave film critic Jan Wahl joins me for a run down of our Pride movie picks. Jan, a friend for 20 years has been a life long ally of the LGBTQ community. Enjoy our fun, candid passionate discussion about all things PRIDE and the movies. My top pick is MILK about the late, great Harvey Milk. Jan’s top pick is the CELLULOID CLOSET by Bay Area filmmakers Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman.

https://youtu.be/yXkDflcIMUg

MUSIC & FOOD: (re) LIVE BOTTLE ROCK

FRIDAY 5pm

Enjoy this culinary edition as we (re)LIVE BottleRock. This week features the regulator himself Warren G of the 213 talking up his rubs & spices. Plus the beloved Voltaggio brothers continue their sibling rivalry with a burger challenge Michael reps the West & Bryan the East. Tasty times. Head the YouTube channel for this episode. Details here:

https://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com/

MUSIC: GROOVE AT THE GROVE

Sunday 4:30pm KPIX

Tune in and groove to BEST OF THE FEST, featuring music performances and moments from past Stern Grove Festivals. The genres of Hip-Hop and Rock are celebrated this weekend. Yours truly will perform as Emcee

https://www.sterngrove.org/

UNITE: PEOPLE MARCH & RALLY

Sunday 11am – 3pm

The march starts at Polk & Washington and culminates at the site of the first SF PRIDE 50 years ago at Polk Street at Civic Center by SF City Hall.

People’s March is in protest of racial injustice, police violence, unjust healthcare, and inadequate unemployment relief. We demand changes! It will be led by an all-Black and Brown committee of Trans and Queer activists, community leaders, artists, and performers.

Please donate where you can for the essentials we will need for People’s March & Rally – Unite to Fight! Donate if you can.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/people039s-march-unite-to-fight-needs-your-help #blacklivesmatter #ALLbkacklivesmatter

PRIDE: LAUGHS WITH WANDA SYKES

Take an amusing look back at the history of Pride with OUT PROUD comedian Wanda Sykes. DId you know? the Greeks may have hosted the first Gay Rights rally in 1512! WANDA’s rib tickling perspective of LGBTQ history will have you falling out of your chair. The animated film has just been re-released. Enjoy a preview on YOU TUBE.

https://youtu.be/wkzwDOCEDCo

PRIDE: RADIO TO BE PROUD OF

Out In The Bay is the San Francisco Bay Area’s weekly radio show and global podcast about queer life and issues. Hosted & produced by Eric Jansen & Kendra Klang, they blend journalism and oral history to bring you news, provocative conversation and commentary from and about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex people and their allies in California and beyond. Their site has a robust guide to PRIDE 50th and the podcast by brilliant, connected hosts is worth the download.

https://www.outinthebay.org/

EVENT: PRIDE ON KPIX

Sunday 5pm

Join the team here at KPIX for SF Pride – Generations of Hope. Enjoy highlights from past parades plus my exclusive interview with the most photographed Nun in the world, Sister Roma of the order of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. We’ll take you on a virtual tour of The Castro. watch it all Sunday at 5pm to 8pm streaming on KPIX.com & on TV at KBCW.

https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

FASHION: WEAR WITH PRIDE

SF designer and dresser to the stars Amanda Vesey has your PRIDE fashion for a cause. All profits from items sold: from posh briefs to high end pocket squares will benefit SF Pride.

https://veseyexclusive.com/shop