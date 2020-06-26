SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Mayor London Breed announced the reopening of certain businesses set for Monday, June 29th will be delayed amid concerns about the rising numbers of coronavirus infections.

Hair salons, barbers, museums, zoos and tattoo parlors were among the businesses slated to reopen early next week.

“COVID-19 cases are rising throughout CA. We’re now seeing a rise in cases in SF too. Our numbers are still low but rising rapidly,” the mayor said in a series of tweets about the delayed reopening posted Friday.

Our reopening process is guided by data and science. COVID-19 cases are rising throughout CA. We're now seeing a rise in cases in SF too. Our numbers are still low but rising rapidly. As a result, we're temporarily delaying the re-openings that were scheduled for Monday. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 26, 2020

Breed said the city say 103 new cases on Thursday, compared to 20 new cases when the city reopened outdoor dining and in-store retail on June 15th.

“At our current rate, the number could double rapidly. If that continues and we don’t intervene, we’ll be at such a high number that our only option would be to shut down,” the mayor warned.

Breed urged San Franciscans to continue wearing face coverings out in public, to maintain social distancing and to practice good hygiene.

“I know people are anxious to reopen–I am too. But we can’t jeopardize the progress we’ve made,” Breed concluded.

San Francisco bar owners, who have been struggling financially with their doors shuttered by COVID-19 restrictions, were just given the green light on Thursday to reopen service on patio areas and outside tables on June 29th. That reopening has also been delayed.

More information on San Francisco’s reopening plan is available at the San Francisco DPH website.