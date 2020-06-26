SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Several active and retired San Jose police officers participated in a “closed” Facebook group where racist comments and posts were made, according to a statement released Friday night by San Jose Police Officers Association.

SJ POA president Paul Kelly said in the statement: ““I am announcing tonight that I am taking swift action against any member of the SJPOA that has participated in this online ring of hate because there is zero room in our department or our profession for racists, bigots or those that enable them…”

The private Facebook group was first revealed by someone claiming to be the partner of a Bay Area law enforcement officer and the troubling comments were published in an article posted Friday on the online website Medium.

The article points to a number of public and private Facebook posts mocking “Black Lives Matter” — describing members as “racist idiots” and “enemies.” One user condemns any Facebook friends who support or participate in the movement.

There are also posts mocking protesters. One user wrote: “black lives don’t really matter.” Members of the Muslim community are also the subject of many posts. One person wrote: “I say re-purpose the hijabs into nooses” and added a smiling emoji.

Kelly said his organization would file charges to expel the officers participating in the Facebook group from the police union.

San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo said any active-duty officers involved should be fired.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen condemned the officers in a statement Friday night.

“What I just read sickened me and made me sick for our entire community. No one who expresses these type of disgusting, racist comments should ever wear a badge. This Office’s Conviction Integrity Unit will immediately begin a comprehensive review of every case in which these officers – active or retired – played a role. Anyone who writes this kind of trash has no role in our criminal justice system.”

The revelations came on the same day San Jose police academy recruits celebrated their graduation.