OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man smashed several windows at the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center Saturday before fleeing on a bicycle, authorities said.
Witnesses told center officials that at about 10 a.m. Saturday a man described as “a young skinny white male” on a bike pulled up to the
center, at 3207 Lakeshore Drive. He had a golf club with him and began smashing the front windows and yelling expletives.
A witness began yelling at the man to stop. He then hopped back on his bike and rode off.
Center officials said on Facebook that they’re certain this is a hate crime, and that the center was targeted as it is both Black- and
LGBTQ-centric.
A crowdsourcing effort on Facebook had, by 8 p.m. Saturday, collected about $1,900 toward repairs.
