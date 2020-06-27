WATCH LIVE:San Francisco Pride At 50 Celebration Special -- 5-8 p.m Sunday On KPIX.com And KBCW 44 Cable 12
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Hate Crime, LGBTQ, Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man smashed several windows at the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center Saturday before fleeing on a bicycle, authorities said.

Witnesses told center officials that at about 10 a.m. Saturday a man described as “a young skinny white male” on a bike pulled up to the
center, at 3207 Lakeshore Drive. He had a golf club with him and began smashing the front windows and yelling expletives.

A witness began yelling at the man to stop. He then hopped back on his bike and rode off.

Center officials said on Facebook that they’re certain this is a hate crime, and that the center was targeted as it is both Black- and
LGBTQ-centric.

A crowdsourcing effort on Facebook had, by 8 p.m. Saturday, collected about $1,900 toward repairs.

Comments