CLOVERDALE (CBS SF) — A horse mired in mud along the shore of Lake Sonoma Wednesday afternoon was freed by nearby boaters working together with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office marine unit, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Twitter page.
The horse was not hurt, the sheriff’s office said.
It is not uncommon for livestock to get stuck in muddy conditions. In April, 18 horses were pulled from a muddy watering hole in northwestern China.
