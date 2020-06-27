CORDELIA (CBS SF) — Firefighters battled two vegetation fires burning along Interstate 680 at Parish Road north of Benicia Saturday afternoon.
Fire north of Benicia @BeniciaFire1186 @SolanoFire @SolanoSheriff @napacountyfire pic.twitter.com/MiyK6Ji1ya
— kidhack (@kidhack) June 27, 2020
Flames broke out around 2 p.m. in the grassy slopes above I-680 near Parish Road, sending smoke toward Suisun Bay to the east. The first blaze quickly grew to six acres and sparked another fire across the freeway which was around five acres in size as of 3:30 p.m.
Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit were forced to ground firefighting aircraft due to drone intereference.
No evacuations have been ordered as of 4 p.m., authorities said.
#ParishFire – Fire is approximately 6 acres, with a 5 acre spot fire across Interstate 680. All aircraft have been grounded temporarily due to a drone flying in the area. Law Enforcement is on scene. pic.twitter.com/tUpbZVCp17
— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 27, 2020
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report
You must log in to post a comment.