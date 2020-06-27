WATCH LIVE:San Francisco Pride At 50 Celebration Special -- 5-8 p.m Sunday On KPIX.com And KBCW 44 Cable 12
CORDELIA (CBS SF) — Firefighters battled two vegetation fires burning along Interstate 680 at Parish Road north of Benicia Saturday afternoon.

Flames broke out around 2 p.m. in the grassy slopes above I-680 near Parish Road, sending smoke toward Suisun Bay to the east. The first blaze quickly grew to six acres and sparked another fire across the freeway which was around five acres in size as of 3:30 p.m.

Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit were forced to ground firefighting aircraft due to drone intereference.

No evacuations have been ordered as of 4 p.m., authorities said.

