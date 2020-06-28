SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was shot in the face Sunday by an unknown gunman as they walked along a northbound I-680 off-ramp in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP investigators said officers responded to a shooting call at around 3:39 p.m. on the northbound I-680 at the South King Rd. offramp. While searching in the area, officers discovered the victim with a facial wound in a homeless encampment near the freeway.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.
Video of the crime scene revealed a freeway off-ramp filled with evidence markers ranging from A to Z.
CHP investigators have not released any information about the victim or a description of the shooter. Detectives were requesting assistance from the public in gathering the details surrounding the shooting. If you or anyone you know have any information that might be helpful, please call the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707-917-4491.
