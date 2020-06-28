OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The greatest fear of Oakland firefighters over illegal fireworks became a reality early Sunday as a blaze erupted in the woods near the Oak Knoll Golf Links.
Oakland fire officials posted on Twitter that blaze erupted near Crest Ave. and Fontaine St. at around 3:09 a.m. Arriving crews quickly elevated the response to three alarms as flames were spreading among the trees and brush.
In all 56 firefighters were rushed to the scene to halt the wildfire’s spread.
The fire’s advance was stopped at 2 1/2 acres in the early morning hours with crews remaining on the scene to monitor and extinguish hot spots.
Officials said no structures were threatened and no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was the illegal use of fireworks.
Concerns were elevated as Sunday evening approached with the National Weather Service warning of strong, gusty winds overnight.
