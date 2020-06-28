SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The iconic symbol of San Francisco Pride — the Pink Triangle — lit up the sky over the Castro District Saturday night.
For the first time in it’s 25 year history, the iconic triangle has been illuminated with 2,700 LED nodes.
SF Pride organizers partnered with Illuminate — the same team behind the Bay Lights Project on the Bay Bridge– to light up the Pink Triangle, the traditional symbol of hope, resilience and pride erected every year on Twin Peaks during the city’s Pride celebration.
“It’s always wonderful that this symbol of oppression has become a tool for education, a call for resistance, and ultimately a symbol of liberation,” said San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.
The illuminated Pink Triangle be on display for the coming weeks.
It will be visible across the bay and even into space. NASA plans to take a picture of it.
