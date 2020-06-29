SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire officials confirmed that two people have been rescued and a house fire contained in San Francisco’s Excelsior District Monday morning.
The San Francisco Fire Department Twitter account posted the fire was reported burning on the 500 block of Lisbon Street. Information from the Citizen app that indicated that fire units were on scene at about 10:40 a.m.
Fire officials said the fire was burning in the ceiling of the residence.
By shortly after 11 a.m., firefighters confirmed that the one-alarm fire had been contained and two adults had been rescued. Fire officials said that the two fire victims would be fine.
Authorities also thanked PG&E crews for coming on scene to shut off electricity to the home after live wires came down, helping firefighters attack the fire safely. Lisbon Street was closed for a time due to fire and PG&E units blocking the street.
