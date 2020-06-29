MENLO PARK (CBS SF) –A 23-year-old San Jose woman died in a solo-vehicle crash reported Monday afternoon on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in Menlo Park that blocked lanes for hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 2:34 p.m. on southbound Highway 280 north of Alpine Road.
The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was the sole occupant of a white Toyota Tundra that went up an embankment on the right-hand shoulder of the highway, struck a tree, then went back down to the roadway and came to rest. She was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.
Solo Vehicle fatality, southbound I-280 north of Alpine Road. #1, 2 & 3 lanes closed at Sand Hill Rd. Only right lane open at this time. Unknown ETO, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/OdpUWQMlAM
— CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) June 29, 2020
The crash initially blocked the three left lanes of southbound Highway 280. As of shortly after 5 p.m., CHP said the left and center lanes remained closed but should be reopened within the half hour.
Update: Opening #3 lane now, all lanes should be open in the next 30 minutes.
— CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) June 30, 2020
