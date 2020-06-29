SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:CHP, Fatal crash, I-280, Menlo Park, traffic

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) –A 23-year-old San Jose woman died in a solo-vehicle crash reported Monday afternoon on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in Menlo Park that blocked lanes for hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 2:34 p.m. on southbound Highway 280 north of Alpine Road.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was the sole occupant of a white Toyota Tundra that went up an embankment on the right-hand shoulder of the highway, struck a tree, then went back down to the roadway and came to rest. She was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.

The crash initially blocked the three left lanes of southbound Highway 280. As of shortly after 5 p.m., CHP said the left and center lanes remained closed but should be reopened within the half hour.

Comments