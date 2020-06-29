ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Health officials in Alameda County announced Monday afternoon that they would be pausing the county’s current reopening plans due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The announcement comes as other parts of the Bay Area including Contra Costa County, Marin County and San Francisco made similar moves in recent days due to rising coronavirus cases.

Alameda County health officials said they would be extending their timeline for phased reopening and pulling back a request for the Board of Supervisors to support the county’s planned variance attestation on June 30.

According to the statement issued by health officials, Alameda County’s case rate per 100,000 people has risen from 63.2 to 71.1 over the past week. That rate increase coupled with a surge in local cases confirmed in communities of color and the outbreak at San Quentin State Prison have led health officials to slow the planned reopening of businesses.

“We recognize the multifaceted challenges presented by a slow reopening and are grateful for the sustained effort and sacrifices made by our residents and businesses,” the statement released by health officials read. “As the pandemic evolves, we will need to remain flexible and nimble in our response.”

Earlier Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom said the state is pausing the reopening “dimmer switch” in a number of counties facing alarming coronavirus spikes, as well as increasing enforcement of the state’s health orders.

On Sunday, Newsom ordered a number of counties to close down bars and recommended to other counties, including Contra Costa and Santa Clara, to not reopen bars.