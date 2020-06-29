DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — A professional indoor soccer player has been identified as the man who died after going missing from a boat in Indian Slough near Discovery Bay on Friday night.

Joseph Cairel, 29, of Marina, was a midfielder with the Ontario Fury, a Southern California-based team in the Major Arena Soccer League.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 8:25 p.m. Friday to a report of someone who went missing from a boat, but the resulting search was initially unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s dive team was then called at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday to an area not far from where the boater had been reported missing and they found the body of Cairel.

Investigators did not say how he may have gone into the water but said other people on the boat began searching for him immediately after noticing he was missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Ontario Fury had wished Cairel a happy birthday Friday on its team social media accounts then, on Monday, announced his death after his name was released by the county coroner’s office.

“He will be greatly missed by us all,” the team wrote. “We extend the deepest condolences and sympathy to all of his family and friends.”

Nicknamed “The Jet,” Cairel was an alumnus of Monterey Peninsula College and joined the Ontario Fury last year, according to the team.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed