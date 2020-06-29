OAKLAND (KPIX) — Ivan Rabb was one of the most dominant high school basketball players in Bay Area history. He won a state championship at Bishop O’Dowd High School before playing two seasons at Cal. In 2017, the Orlando Magic selected him 35th overall in the NBA Draft.

Rabb’s season with the G-League’s Westchester Knicks was cancelled because of the pandemic, and during the idle period he’s been spending time at home with his family.

That means quality time with his brother Tamarik who attends the Haas School of Business at Cal, and his mom Tami who owns DeVaughn’s Cajun Kitchen in Oakland.

“My boys keep me going,” Tami Rabb said. And when business slowed because of the outbreak, Tami’s sons encouraged her to stay the course.

“For three days it got really slow,” she said after contemplating closing. “Then everyone started ordering and it was fine.”

It seems DeVaughn’s has weathered pandemic uncertainty, but it wouldn’t have been possible without a some financial backing from Ivan a year and a half ago when the soul food spot was starting out.

“I didn’t have enough revenue until my money came in,” she said. “He helped me with that.”

Ivan’s assist has helped cook up some prosperity for DeVaughn’s. On top of her daily orders, Tami Rabb is giving back by churning 1,400 free meals a week for World Central Kitchen.

“Her instinct to give back is amazing,” Tamarik said.

“We were taught to give and not to care about the cost,” Ivan said. “I feel like that’s something to be proud of.”