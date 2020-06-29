Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was fatally stabbed in East Oakland early Monday morning, according to police.
Officers responded at 2:54 a.m. to a report of a man on the ground and bleeding in the 7700 block of Krause Avenue. The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing and no suspect description was immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821.
