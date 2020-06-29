OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — The Oakland A’s are looking to get fans involved once the season starts up again with a unique idea one city leader hopes will attract more people to the Coliseum.
Oakland City Council member Rebecca Kaplan and others are working with the Coliseum Authority to install massive screens in the parking lot of the Coliseum to show movies and live baseball to socially-distanced fans.
In addition to showing movies, there are discussions to possibly project A’s games when the season finally starts. Sports consultant and retired A’s Executive Vice President Andy Dolich likes the idea.
“Anybody that has a pickup truck, they have their own luxury suite,” said Dolich.
The Oakland A’s said “they love the city’s idea and will support ideas that work within the county’s public health recommendations.”
KPIX 5 spoke with Adrian and Anitria, who went to a drive-in Sunday night in San Jose. They are fans.
“I used to have a truck. That was the best, ’cause we’d put blankets and everything back there. It was awesome!” said Adrian. “It’s fun! You bring your own food.”
