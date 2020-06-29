SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Crews in San Francisco were able to contain a fire that consumed eight acres in McLaren Park that may have been started by fireworks early Monday evening.
The department first tweeted about the fire at around 4:15 p.m., warning residents to stay clear of the area in the park behind June Jordan High School near the intersection of Sunnydale and Persia avenues.
WILDLAND FIRE AREA OF SUNNYDALE AVE/PERSIA AVE, FIRE BEHIND JUNE JORDAN HIGH SCHOOL, 3 ACRE AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/GDSeLWdoU7
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 29, 2020
By shortly before 5 p.m., fire officials posted on Twitter that the fire was contained and had grown to eight acres. A short time later officials revealed that the cause may have been fireworks.
CAUSE OF TODAYS 1 ALARM WILDLAND FIRE IS SUSPECTED FIREWORKS https://t.co/PY8Un9gNzQ pic.twitter.com/wqWvvzJY5w
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 30, 2020
There were no injuries and no property damage in the fire, according to SFFD officials.
You must log in to post a comment.