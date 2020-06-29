SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Crews in San Francisco were able to contain a fire that consumed eight acres in McLaren Park that may have been started by fireworks early Monday evening.

The department first tweeted about the fire at around 4:15 p.m., warning residents to stay clear of the area in the park behind June Jordan High School near the intersection of Sunnydale and Persia avenues.

By shortly before 5 p.m., fire officials posted on Twitter that the fire was contained and had grown to eight acres. A short time later officials revealed that the cause may have been fireworks.

There were no injuries and no property damage in the fire, according to SFFD officials.

