SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:accused con-artist, John Dailey, Non compliant sex offender, Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Detectives in Placer County are asking for help in finding an accused con-artist who also happens to be a non compliant registered sex offender.

Sacramento station CBS13 reports the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old John Dailey has allegedly been taking orders for dirt deliveries in their jurisdiction, but has not been following through with the orders.

Investigators say Dailey already has a history of fraud in Sacramento County.

Dailey is also noted to be a registered sex offender, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone who sees Dailey or knows where he might be is urged to contact detectives at (530) 889-7893.

Comments