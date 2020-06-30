SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A brush fire burning near Highway 92 in San Mateo briefly closed all westbound lanes has heavy smoke obscured the roadway, according to authorities.

CHP with the Redwood City office tweeted a photo showing a massive cloud of smoke due to the fire shortly after 6 p.m. on Highway 92 near the Ralston exit.

All lanes temporarily blocked westbound SR-92 at Ralston due to a brush fire. Take alternate routes. Unknown ETO (Estimated Time to Opening) at this time. pic.twitter.com/KXwEkBeOy0 — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) July 1, 2020

Motorists were being advised to avoid the area in both directions due to the fire.

The San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department and Cal Fire are at the scene. Residents on social media are reporting heavy smoke.

Cal Fire had previously reported that the fire had been knocked down after initially being reported at around 5:22 p.m. At least three engines responded.

Twitter users were posting that traffic was moving again shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Traffic started moving on 92 pic.twitter.com/TeS8rbnyPT — Chai with Kai (@H2KaiO) July 1, 2020

Cal Fire tweeted at 6:35 p.m. that forward progress of the fire had been stopped. The fire had burned about a quarter of an acre.

Forward progress has been stopped on a small fire (1/4 acre) of grass and wood chips at Ralston Ave & Hwy 92. There is lots of smoke blowing east over San Mateo. Thanks @calfire, San Mateo County Fire, @SMCFireDept @KingsMtnFire @CHP_RedwoodCity @LaHondaFD pic.twitter.com/oDPPciJFLu — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) July 1, 2020

No homes or buildings were threatened, officials said.

Cal Fire said smoke will likely be visible for the next one to two hours. Fire officials ask the public not to call 911 regarding the fire unless flames are seen.