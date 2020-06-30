DUBLIN (CBS SF) – One of the few Bay Area cities that allows 4th of July fireworks sales – Dublin – announced additional restrictions Tuesday on where they can be used, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to COVID-19, usage of safe and sane fireworks will also be limited this year in order to maintain proper social distancing rules,” according to a statement posted on the city’s website last week.

Under the new rules, “Safe and Sane” fireworks will only be allowed in neighborhoods with single-family homes. “Usage will be limited to neighborhoods with single-family dwellings, and residents are encouraged to gather with their “social bubble” in celebration,” the statement read.

Fireworks will not be allowed in multi-family housing complexes, city parks, city facilities, schools or business parks. In a tweet posted Tuesday, the city said both private and public schools are off-limits.

Changes have been to the use of Safe and Sane Fireworks this year due to COVID-19. NO parks will be open for use of fireworks of any kind on July 4. Local schools (including private schools such as Valley Christian and Quarry Lane) are also OFF LIMITS.

The city urged residents who live in neighborhoods managed by a homeowners association to check with their HOA.

In previous years, the East Bay community had designated some parks for fireworks.

City officials also announced that they would step up enforcement. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks would be fined the maximum penalties allowed by state law, and potentially face jail time.

Dublin, along with Newark and Union City, are the only communities in Alameda County that allow for safe and sane fireworks.