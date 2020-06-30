SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
CLAYTON (CBS SF) — An overnight wildfire charred more than 8 acres of hillside in Clayton as firefighters were able to halt the flames as they approached a mobile home park, authorities said.

Calfire reported the blaze near Marsh Creek Road at around 11 p.m. Monday and quickly dispatched firefighters to the area as flames spread across a steep hillside filled with with tinder-dry trees and brush.

As nervous residents of the Clayton Palms Mobile home park watched the overnight battle, dozens of firefighters were finally able to contain the flames in the predawn hours. Calfire said the fire was 75 percent contained by 6 a.m.

Two engine crews remained on the scene early Tuesday, monitoring and extinguishing hot spots. Full containment was expected later in the day.

There were no injuries reported and no structures were damaged. A cause was still under investigation.

