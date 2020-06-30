Firefighters Halt Overnight Clayton Wildfire; Anxious Night For Mobile Home Park Residents An overnight wildfire charred more than 8 acres of hillside in Clayton as firefighters were able to halt the flames as they approached a mobile home park, authorities said.

COVID-19 Reopening Roundup: Beach Towns Tell July 4th Visitors To Stay Away; COVID-19 Raging Out Of Control At San QuentinThe tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know -- KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area -- will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.