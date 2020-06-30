CLAYTON (CBS SF) — An overnight wildfire charred more than 8 acres of hillside in Clayton as firefighters were able to halt the flames as they approached a mobile home park, authorities said.
Calfire reported the blaze near Marsh Creek Road at around 11 p.m. Monday and quickly dispatched firefighters to the area as flames spread across a steep hillside filled with with tinder-dry trees and brush.
#VegetationFire in the Marsh Creek Springs area of Contra Costa Co: CAL FIRE E1666 reporting 2-3 acres moving up hill w/ slow-moderate ROS, steep slope. 16711 Marsh Creek Rd. This is the #MarshFire. pic.twitter.com/bMSmBjm1T9
— CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) June 30, 2020
As nervous residents of the Clayton Palms Mobile home park watched the overnight battle, dozens of firefighters were finally able to contain the flames in the predawn hours. Calfire said the fire was 75 percent contained by 6 a.m.
#marshfire photo from resident in area pic.twitter.com/DeA1uda4Rb
— Stu Jossey (@49erphotog) June 30, 2020
Two engine crews remained on the scene early Tuesday, monitoring and extinguishing hot spots. Full containment was expected later in the day.
#MarshFire [Update w/pics] Firefighters are battling the Marsh Fire in the area of Marsh Creek Road. Forward progress stopped at 15 acres. Your Firefighters will be working through the night to keep everyone safe. @calfireSCU @ECCFPD @marincountyfire pic.twitter.com/9t7jJYLgVF
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 30, 2020
There were no injuries reported and no structures were damaged. A cause was still under investigation.
