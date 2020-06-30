OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland police officer has been arrested for allegedly stalking a city employee while making harassing phone calls and threats, the department announced Monday evening.
While releasing few details, the department said it was launching a series of investigations into the matter — both internal and criminal — and that the civil review board would also being looking into the charges.
Police said the incident stems from “a former relationship” while not identifying the officer or the alleged victim. No time frame was released as to when the harassment and threats began.
Nor did the department say whether or not police access to information was being improperly used.
“The Oakland Police Department holds all our officers and professional staff to the highest level of accountability,” the department said in a statement. “When that trust and oath of office is broken, we take immediate action.”
Police investigators were working with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for review and charging.
