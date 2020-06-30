DAVENPORT (CBS SF) — A dangerous carjacking suspect terrified guests inside a restaurant in a Santa Cruz County beach town Tuesday afternoon before leading authorities on a high-speed chase that ended with a stolen car going off a cliff.

It was later determined the suspect fired shots inside the restaurant before carjacking a victim and fleeing with authorities in pursuit.

The wild scene unfolded in the beach town of Davenport in Santa Cruz County.

At around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Davenport area after a report of a man shooting a gun in the air near Waddell and Scotts Creek.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Roadhouse Restaurant near Highway 1.

A line of sheriff’s patrol vehicles blocked the entrance to the business.

Witnesses said the apparent carjacking happened when a man armed with gun walked inside the restaurant.

“We heard an officer interviewing a lady in the restaurant about her car being stolen at gunpoint and another patron said that guy fired shots into the air,” a witness who gave his name as Brad told KPIX 5.

The suspect fled the scene driving north on Highway 1 and turned around going back down south, leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

Deputies found the car driving on West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz when they say it went off the road and into the ocean.

Deputies arrested the suspect, but it was unclear whether he was pulled out of the water or if he jumped out before the vehicle went off the cliff.