BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — The Brentwood Police Department is calling on members of the public to assist in the investigation of a man who was fatally struck by two different vehicles on Brentwood Boulevard earlier this week.

Brentwood police responded around 10:15 p.m. Monday to a report of a pedestrian struck near Brentwood Boulevard’s intersection with Harvest Park Drive.

Investigators believe the driver of the first vehicle was traveling south on Brentwood Boulevard in the second lane when he slowed for what he thought was a colored tarp in the roadway that he could not avoid.

The tarp was later found to be a black and gray sleeping bag with 63-year-old Berkeley resident Timothy Faulk laying underneath. Faulk was pronounced dead at the scene. The first driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with investigators.

A witness also told officers that a white or silver pickup truck also struck Faulk’s sleeping bag while traveling south on Brentwood Boulevard and continued driving.

Investigators do not know the identity of the truck’s driver and are seeking help from the public. Investigators are also seeking information

about why Faulk was laying under the sleeping bag in the roadway.

Witnesses or people with knowledge of the second driver or Faulk were encouraged to contact the Brentwood Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit at (925) 634-6911.