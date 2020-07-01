PACIFICA (KPIX 5) — Catch the waves while you can in Pacifica; all beaches – local and state – will be closed starting Friday at sunrise.

The decision from Mayor Deirdre Martin comes just hours after Governor Gavin Newsom announced the closure of state beach parking lots ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

“He closed our parking lots, so it’s easier for us to enforce all of the regulations when they’re all-inclusive,” Martin told KPIX 5. “No fireworks, no parking, no beach-going.”

Martin says the crowds on Memorial Day weekend were problematic and she doesn’t want a post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases among her residents.

“They had the parking lots closed and the parking in their neighborhoods was putting them at risk so that’s what we’re trying to do here,” said Martin. “As mayor, it’s my job to make sure our health and welfare is protected. This was not an easy call, but it was the right call.”

Beachgoers Wednesday said they get the need to stop the spread of the virus but are still disappointed.

“I understand that we are going through what we are in this whole pandemic and lockdowns and whatnot, but we can’t stop the celebrations. We need to celebrate our independence and everything you know,” surfer Noel Maniag said.

Beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties will also be closed, as Gov. Newsom urged mask-wearing, social and physical distancing, and not mixing with people outside of your own home.

“I think it’s frustrating because we’re already limited in what we can do as far as recreational activities go. We’re all getting a little stir crazy,” said Andrea Nutt of Pollock Pines.