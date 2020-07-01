DETROIT (CBS SF/AP) — Former Petaluma baseball star Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the Major League draft, has agreed to a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers that includes a $8.4 million signing bonus.

Undrafted out of Casa Grande High School, Torkelson blossomed at Arizona State, hitting 54 homers in his two-plus seasons with the Sun Devils, two shy of the school record. The 6’1″ 220-pounder hit .340 with 130 RBI and 110 walks to go with those 54 bombs during the course of his college career.

He was the first player to lead the Pac-12 in home runs in back-to-back seasons since New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto accomplished that feat in 2012 and 2013. A two-time All American, Torkelson had the remainder of his junior season cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic otherwise it is likely he would have surpassed the school record for home runs.

Prior to his time with the Sun Devils, he was a four-year starter at Casa Grand where he hit .430 for his career with 11 home runs 99 RBI and 32 doubles.

Torkelson’s deal includes a $8,416,300 signing bonus, which is $1,000 above slot value, and a $2,500 contingent bonus for days on the roster of a minor league affiliate, which cannot be earned until 2021. He is to receive $100,000 within 30 days of the deal’s approval by Major League Baseball, and 50% of the rest on each July 1 in 2021 and 2022.

Detroit had the top pick for the second time in three years after drafting right-hander Casey Mize in 2018.

Torkelson will get a chance to show what he can do, sooner rather than later. Detroit announced 58 selections for its player pool Sunday, leaving two spots open. On Tuesday, the Tigers said Torkelson will be added to that group.

The Tigers also included Mize and several other top pitching prospects in that player pool, meaning it’s possible that some of Detroit’s biggest young names could reach the majors at some point this season.