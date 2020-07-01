ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – Rohnert Park, which has been among a small number of Bay Area cites to sanction the sale of state-approved fireworks, has passed an urgency ordinance banning the use of fireworks in commercial parking lots this year.
The ordinance was passed to discourage public gatherings during the novel coronavirus health emergency. The city notes in the urgency ordinance that it “anticipates significant gatherings during the Fourth of July holiday period to use fireworks, and normally generates large gatherings in public spaces and commercial lots.”
Rohnert Park’s move comes as Dublin, another Bay Area city that allows for fireworks, restricted their use to only in neighborhoods with single family homes.
The sale of state-approved “safe-and-sane” fireworks by permitted vendors is still allowed from July 2 to 4.
The use of illegal, non-sanctioned fireworks is prohibited and the city urges the public to report their use, including any photos or video, via the “Nail ‘Em” smartphone app or by calling (707) 584-2600.
