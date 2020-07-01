WATCH LIVE:SENATE COVID-19 HEARING: State prison officials answer questions about San Quentin COVID-19 outbreak
Filed Under:China Beach, CPR, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Water Rescue

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Fire units are at the scene of a water rescue Wednesday afternoon at China Beach with first responders providing CPR to the victim, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted about the rescue shortly after 2 p.m. and said that the U.S. Coast Guard had pulled the swimmer from the water at China Beach.

CBS SF is following this developing story and will provide updates as new information is made available.

