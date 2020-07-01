Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Fire units are at the scene of a water rescue Wednesday afternoon at China Beach with first responders providing CPR to the victim, according to authorities.
The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted about the rescue shortly after 2 p.m. and said that the U.S. Coast Guard had pulled the swimmer from the water at China Beach.
BAY RESCUE CHINA BEACH SWIMMER RESCUED BY @USCGPacificSW AND #SFFDMARINEUNITS CPR IN PROGRESS pic.twitter.com/irUe6PlhpX
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 1, 2020
CBS SF is following this developing story and will provide updates as new information is made available.
You must log in to post a comment.