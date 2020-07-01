SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday afternoon that the state would be shutting down indoor operations for restaurants, zoos and museums and several other sectors effective immediately.

The governor said that state officials were focusing on certain sectors of the economy where the spread is more likely to occur to mitigate the spread.

Effective immediately, Newsom said California is instructing certain sectors to close indoor operations due to the risk of spread. The new mandate applied to all counties that have been on the state’s county monitoring list for three consecutive days.

The sectors required to close their indoor facilities include restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums and cardrooms, Newsom said..

That guidance will be in place for the next three weeks.

The list of counties on the monitoring list had grown from 11 counties last week to 19 counties as of Monday, where the list currently stands. The Bay Area counties on the list include Contra Costa, Solano and Santa Clara counties.

Newsom said the upcoming holiday weekend added increasing urgency to changing the reopening timeline.

“We’re looking at the totality of these 19 counties with increased spread, increased concern and we are trying to build around a framework of being proactive this weekend and get us through Fourth of July weekend in a way where we’re not seeing a significant increase and spike in cases in a few weeks hence because we’re putting ourselves and others in a difficult situation where the spread was more likely, not less likely,” explained Newsom

The governor said that all parking facilities at state beaches in Southern California and the Bay Area would be closed for the upcoming holiday weekend. In counties that have closed local beaches, the state will follow suit to close state beaches in those areas.

He advised that counties with mandatory closures should consider cancelling firework shows on the Fourth of July.

Newsom also reiterated his caution against becoming complacent at family gatherings.

“We come with good intentions; we may come with masks, we may be wearing those masks at the beginning of that time together. But invariably, after a few hours, after a drink or two, after eating some food, masks are then put aside and families begin to mix that hadn’t seen each other in some time and the prospect of increasing transmission presents itself,” said Newsom. “This is about keeping you safe, about keeping them safe — your friends, neighbors and family members — and moreover, just making sure we mitigate the spread and don’t do harm and damage to the lives of those that we love.

Newsom also reiterated his often repeated warning to avoid crowds and said that state would do its best to discourage crowds from gathering.

“We recognize all the enforcement in this space is really just about people doing the right thing, which is the default of 99.99 percent of us. We want to do the right thing; we want to be responsible. At the same time, we want to be respective,” said Newsom. “I deeply respect people’s liberty, their desire to go back to the way things once were. But I cannot impress upon you more: our actions have an impact on other people. There’s a reason in this country we require seat belts. There’s a reason in this country we require helmets when you are on a motorcycle or a scooter. That is not only to protect you, but to protect others from behavior when you put yourself in a dangerous situation.

The governor additionally announced the state would establish multi-agency enforcement strike teams that will enforce public health orders, specifically targeting non-compliant workplaces.

The agencies involved include CalOSHA, Alcohol and Beverage Control (ABC), the Departments of Business Oversight and Consumer Affairs and the CHP, Newsom said.

Those teams will be building partnerships with local public health officials and businesses for the purpose of enforcement.