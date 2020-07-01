WATCH LIVE:SENATE COVID-19 HEARING: State prison officials answer questions about San Quentin COVID-19 outbreak
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — State lawmakers were set to grill prison officials during a hearing Wednesday on the San Quentin COVID-19 outbreak that had grown to 1,120 confirmed cases among inmates — nearly a third of the facility’s incarcerated population.

The outbreak was triggered by the transfer of more than 100 inmates from a state prison in Chino were a COVID-19 outbreak as at its height.

