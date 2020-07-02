SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Ambush, Ben Lomond, boogaloo, Federal officer, Militia, Murder, Oakland, Shooting, Steven Carillo

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The man accused of killing a federal officer in Oakland during George Floyd protests in May on Thursday entered a not guilty plea.

32-year-old Steven Carrillo appeared in a video conference Thursday morning with a defense attorney assigned to him.

Oakland Federal Building Shooting:

Carrillo is a former leader of a U.S. Air Force anti-terror squadron.

He and a second suspect are accused of killing federal security officer Dave Patrick Underwood and wounding a second officer in front of the Oakland federal building during the late May protest.

A federal grand jury indicted Carrillo for murder and attempted murder in the Oakland slaying Monday.

Carrillo faces separate charges in an ambush in Santa Cruz that killed a sheriff’s sergeant last month.

Authorities said Carrillo specifically targeted law enforcement. His next hearing is August 6th.

Comments