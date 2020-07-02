OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The man accused of killing a federal officer in Oakland during George Floyd protests in May on Thursday entered a not guilty plea.
32-year-old Steven Carrillo appeared in a video conference Thursday morning with a defense attorney assigned to him.
Oakland Federal Building Shooting:
- ‘Let’s Boogie’; Facebook Posts Reveal Alleged Gunman Steven Carrillo’s Mindset Before Oakland Federal Guard Slaying
- Security Officers Gunned Down At Oakland Federal Building; DHS Official Calls Gunman ‘An Assassin’
- Sister Of Federal Guard Killed In Oakland Tells Congress “He Did Not Deserve To Die”
- FBI Identifies Federal Officer Killed Near Oakland Friday-Night Protest
Carrillo is a former leader of a U.S. Air Force anti-terror squadron.
He and a second suspect are accused of killing federal security officer Dave Patrick Underwood and wounding a second officer in front of the Oakland federal building during the late May protest.
A federal grand jury indicted Carrillo for murder and attempted murder in the Oakland slaying Monday.
Carrillo faces separate charges in an ambush in Santa Cruz that killed a sheriff’s sergeant last month.
Authorities said Carrillo specifically targeted law enforcement. His next hearing is August 6th.
You must log in to post a comment.