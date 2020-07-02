Comments
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — East Bay law-enforcement officers are looking for the driver of a white van that hit a 7-year-old boy in Martinez Thursday and then took off.
The boy was riding a scooter when he was struck on Vine Avenue between Leslie and Merle shortly after 4 p.m., according to a media alert from the California Highway Patrol.
The child was airlifted to Oakland Children’s Hospital suffering major injuries. He was reported to be in stable condition and is expected to survive, the Contra Costa CHP said Thursday evening.
Anyone with information that would help the investigation of this incident is asked to contact Contra Costa CHP at (925) 646-4980 and leave a message with investigating officer Garduno.
