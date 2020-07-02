SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A brush fire burning along I-580 in Livermore has blocked eastbound lanes late Thursday morning, according to authorities,

The Twitter account for the Dublin CHP office first tweeted about the fire at around 10:23 p.m. A short time later, 511.org issued an alert that that all eastbound lanes of I-580 were blocked west of Livermore Avenue.

While the left lanes were opened a short time later, the right lanes remain blocked with firefighter activity and smoke in the area contributing to slow traffic.

As of 11 a.m., CHP was still reporting a severe traffic alert in the area as the fight to contain the brush fire continued. About 20 minutes later, the second to right lane opened, but the far right lane and exit ramp remained blocked.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

