OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two people suffered major injuries in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP officers were asking for help from anyone who can provide more details about the shooting which happened around 3:30 p.m. on eastbound Highway 580 just west of 106th Avenue.
Two other people suffered minor injuries when a group in a black Infiniti M35 was shot at, CHP officials said. All four people inside the vehicle were hospitalized, and all are in stable condition.
CHP officials said there is no suspect information and no description of the suspect’s vehicle at this time.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the CHP’s investigative tipline at (707) 917-4491.
