HAYWARD (CBS SF) – A California Highway Patrol officer shot at the driver of stolen vehicle after being hit while it sped away early Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to a statement by the agency’s Hayward office, officers approached a driver passed out in a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. near Jackson Street and Tarman Avenue. After determining the vehicle was stolen, officers attempted to wake the driver.

When the driver woke up, officers said he drove towards one of the officers, and an officer was struck in the leg. That officer fired one shot while the car sped away, but no one was hit.

Officers had put down spike strips to stop the driver, but in the chaos, the same officer stepped on a spike strip while avoiding the car, the CHP said. The injured officer was checked by an ambulance at the scene.

The CHP is looking for a man driving a silver Toyota sedan with front end damage. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Hayward office of the CHP at 510-489-1500.