SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An injury accident involving an overturned truck and trail shut down the southbound I-880 connector to southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose Thursday, according to CHP.
Authorities first reported the accident at around 3 p.m. when a truck and trailer overtuned.
There is currently an overturned truck and trailer in the connecting gore point from I-880 SB to US-101 SB. It is predominantly out of the roadway, but traffic is moving slow through the area. pic.twitter.com/4BlGsGSEnm
— CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) July 2, 2020
The crash initially blocked the southbound I-880 connector to southbound Hwy 101 as well as the right and center lanes of southbound Hwy 101.
CORRECTION: Traffic Collision With Injuries on Southbound I-880 Connector Ramp to US-101 S in San Jose. All Lanes Blocked. Southbound US-101 at I-880 S in San Jose. Right and Center Lanes are also Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) July 2, 2020
As of 5:49 p.m., CHP reported that the southbound I-880 ramp to southbound Hwy 101 remained completely blocked. All lanes of southbound Hwy 101 at I-880 had reopened with residual delays.
UPDATE: Traffic Collision With Injuries on Southbound I-880 Connector Ramp to US-101 S in San Jose. All Lanes Remain Blocked. Residual Delays on Southbound US-101 at I-880 S in San Jose. All Lanes Are Now Open. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) July 3, 2020
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
