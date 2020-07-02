SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An injury accident involving an overturned truck and trail shut down the southbound I-880 connector to southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose Thursday, according to CHP.

Authorities first reported the accident at around 3 p.m. when a truck and trailer overtuned.

The crash initially blocked the southbound I-880 connector to southbound Hwy 101 as well as the right and center lanes of southbound Hwy 101.

As of 5:49 p.m., CHP reported that the southbound I-880 ramp to southbound Hwy 101 remained completely blocked. All lanes of southbound Hwy 101 at I-880 had reopened with residual delays.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

