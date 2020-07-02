SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County officials were scheduled to announce details of a new health order Thursday amid a surge in new coronavirus cases.
County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody, Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez and other officials were to speak about the new health order at a 2 p.m. press conference Thursday at the county building at 70 W. Hedding St. in San Jose.
Watch Live at 2 p.m. – Santa Clara County Issues New Health Order
On Wednesday, Santa Clara County reported more than 200 new COVID-19 cases. Currently, there are 4,750 cases in the county, the second-highest in the Bay Area after Alameda County. The 159 deaths in the county are the most in the Bay Area.
Earlier this week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a rollback in the state’s phased reopening plans and stricter enforcement of health orders.
Santa Clara County is on the state’s watch list for counties requiring additional state resources because of troubling COVID-19 trends.
