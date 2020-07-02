SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old man wearing a mask made popular by the horror movie “Scream” was arrested following a brutal attack that seriously injured a 19-year-old man on a BART train, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Marche Jermaine Hayes of Berkeley. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s office said Hayes was wearing the “Scream” mask while riding BART on Tuesday when the victim got on the train at Colma station.

Hayes allegedly began yelling at the victim, “What the f— are you looking at, I’ll f— you up,” the DAs office said.

When the victim responded that he wasn’t looking at him and didn’t know him, Hayes allegedly began punching him multiple times and then pulled out a baseball bat and began hitting the victim all over his body, including several blows to the head, the DAs office said.

When the train stopped in Daly City, the victim was able to get off the train and contact BART police. The victim suffered multiple lacerations and a possible traumatic brain injury, the DAs office said.

BART police officers were able to find Hayes on a BART train in San Francisco, still wearing the “Scream” mask and the same clothing as described by the victim.

At an initial felony arraignment Wednesday, Hayes pleaded not guilty and his case was set for a preliminary hearing on July 15.

Hayes remained in custody on $60,000 bail.