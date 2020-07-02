VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams announced Thursday afternoon that her office will recuse itself from reviewing the deadly police shootings of Willie McCoy and Sean Monterrosa and, instead, kicked the cases back to California attorney general Xavier Becerra.
“Since June 2 … there have been city, county, state elected officials, numerous community members and the media calling for an independent investigation into these cases,” Abrams said in a post to the department’s YouTube page.
Abrams said the state attorney general office is the proper agency to investigate the shootings.
Willie McCoy was shot two dozen times last February and Sean Monterrosa was shot and killed in early June. District attorney Abrams now is referring those cases to the California attorney general even though that office originally declined to investigate the June 2 Monterrosa shooting.
“As our attorney general has said himself, when our communities speak up we must listen … I too am listening and hearing their pleas for an independent investigation,” Abrams said.
District attorney Abrams said she’s confident her office can conduct a thorough review but that these investigations must be independent to provide confidence in the outcome and restore public trust.
