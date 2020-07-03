PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A married couple was found shot to death in their Petaluma home and the case being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said.
Petaluma police officers responded Thursday at 9:53 a.m. to the 1600 block of Shenandoah Court after a distraught woman reported discovering both her parents were deceased in their home.
Mark Richard Passanisi, 56, died of a single gunshot wound and was found in a bedroom with a pistol near his body, according to Petaluma police.
Debbie Ann Passanisi, 54, had been shot more than once and was found in a common area of the home in 1600 Block of Shenandoah Court, Petaluma police said.
Autopsies on the couple are scheduled for next week. Anyone with information on the deaths is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4325.
