Comments
Tips From State Officials For Park Visitors
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With all the halting and pulling back on COVID-19 restrictions, it can be very confusing when it comes to what is open and what is not.
Here’s a list county-by-county of what is open this July 4th holiday weekend:
Alameda County
- Outdoor dining
- Curbside food and retail pickup
- Instore retail with social distancing
- Social bubble gatherings
- Churches with social distancing
Contra Costa
- Hair salons
- Outdoor dining
- Curbside food and retail pickup
- Instore retail with social distancing
- Social bubble gatherings
- Churches with social distancing
Marin County
- Hair salons
- Indoor and Outdoor dining
- Curbside food and retail pickup
- Instore retail with social distancing
- Social bubble gatherings
Napa County
- Hair salons
- Indoor and Outdoor dining
- Curbside food and retail pickup
- Instore retail with social distancing
- Social bubble gatherings
- Gyms
- Movie theaters
- Bars
- Nail salons
- Wineries
- Social bubble gatherings
- Churches with social distancing
San Francisco
- Outdoor dining
- Curbside food and retail pickup
- Instore retail with social distancing
San Mateo
- Hair salons
- Indoor and Outdoor dining
- Curbside food and retail pickup
- Instore retail with social distancing
- Social bubble gatherings
- Gyms
- Movie theaters
- Bars
- Nail salons
- Churches with social distancing
- Indoor museums
- Fishing and whale watching charters with social distancing
Santa Clara
- Outdoor dining
- Curbside food and retail pickup
- Instore retail with social distancing
Solano
- Hair salons
- Nail salons
- Outdoor dining
- Curbside food and retail pickup
- Instore retail with social distancing
- Gyms
- Bars
- Outdoor wineries with social distancing
- Churches with social distancing
Sonoma
- Hair salons
- Nail salons
- Indoor and outdoor dining
- Curbside food and retail pickup
- Instore retail with social distancing
- Gyms
- Bars
- Wineries with social distancing
- Churches with social distancing
- Zoos
- Museums
San Francisco Bay Area Beaches
- Parking lots at all state beaches will be temporarily closing over the holiday weekend in nine Bay Area counties: Marin, Monterey, Orange, San Diego, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma.
- Half Moon Bay and Pacifica have closed all beaches over the July 4th weekend. People who walk on those beaches could face fines. That means no parking lots and no access to the sand.
- Santa Cruz and Capitola city beaches and parking lots are open. Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is open, but the rides are closed.
- In the local national parks, Point Reyes National Seashore including Limantour and Point Reyes Beach North are open. Beaches in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area are also open including Ocean Beach and Baker Beach and Stinson, Muir and Marin Headlands beach.
Tips From State Officials For Park Visitors
Everyone has the responsibility to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including in the outdoor. Below you will find 10 tips to help reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the outdoors and tips to stay safe during this Fourth of July holiday.
- Plan Ahead: Prior to leaving home, check the webpage of your local outdoor destination to find out if it is open, if parking is available, if there are camping opportunities and what new visitor guidelines are in effect.
-
- Stay Local: Although businesses around the state are opening up, Californians should not travel significant distances for pleasure or recreation and should stay close to home. Parking is very limited or closed at park units across the state. Walk or bike to parks in your local neighborhood. Do not travel if you are sick or if someone in your household has had coronavirus in the last two weeks.
-
- Stay Safer at 6 feet: No matter the recreational activity, maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more. Your guests should only include those within your immediate household. This means no gatherings, picnics or parties. Visitors are being asked to leave if there are too many people to allow for the required physical distance.
-
- Boating: Do not raft up to other boaters or pull up onto a beach next to other recreators.
-
- Off-highway Vehicle Recreation: Do not ride next to others or pull up next to someone else as it could put you in close proximity to others. Stage 10 feet or more from each other during unloading and loading.
-
- Stay Covered: The state now requires you to wear a face covering in the outdoors when you cannot stay at least 6 feet away from others who are not your immediate household members. For details, please read California Department of Public Health’s guidance for the use of face coverings here. Visitors should also abide by their local county health orders.
-
- Keep Clean: Be prepared. Not all restrooms are open to the public. In some cases, restrooms will be temporarily closed to keep up with cleaning schedules. Bring soap/sanitizer and pack out all trash. Camping: If you are camping in an RV, please use the restrooms in your own unit. This will help reduce the use of the shared restrooms at campgrounds. View additional camping tips.
-
- Wear a Life Jacket: Make sure your life jacket is U.S. Coast Guard-approved and properly fitted. Several public and private entities make life jackets available to the public on a loan basis. View locations.
-
- Protect Your Loved Ones: Know your limits. Swimming in a lake, ocean or river is different than swimming in a pool. If someone is in distress, seek help from a lifeguard or call 911 if one is not available. Supervise children at all times by appointing a designated “water watcher,” taking turns with other adults. Do not assume that someone is watching them.
-
- Ocean Rip Currents: If you get caught in one, stay calm and do not fight the current. Swim or float parallel to the shore until you are out of the current and then swim toward the shore.
-
- Avoid Alcohol: Operating your boat or an off-highway vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08% or more is against the law. Impaired boaters will be stopped and can be arrested even with lower BAC if the conditions are not safe. Your boat can be impounded.
-
- Share the Road: Observe posted speed limits. Stay in your lane on blind curves and do not cut corners. Do not pass on double-yellow lines and pass only when you have a clear view of oncoming traffic and it is safe to do so. Be prepared for equestrians, pedestrians, joggers, cyclists, wildlife, rocks, tree limbs, etc. on the State Park System’s roadways.
You must log in to post a comment.