SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak and celebrate July 4th.

CONTEST: HOT DOG EATING

Saturday 9am PST / Noon EST

Bay Area eating champ Joey Chestnut battles for a coveted 13th Dog Eating title at NATHANS CONEY ISLAND HOT DOG CONTEST. The Vallejo native will try and smash his world record of 74 dogs in 12 minutes. Miki Sudo is competing in the women’s contest for her 7th title.

Watch all the action on TV or online

www.espnpressroom.com

MUSIC: PLAYLIST FOR JULY 4th

What’s on your playlist for July 4th ?

Billboard has you covered if you are challenged. From Springsteen’s rousing anthem “Born in the U.S.A.” to “Party U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus – this list has it all. My fave patriotic song is “Coming to America” by Neil Diamond, an anthem for dreamers like myself who ventured to the States for a better life. Thank you America.

Download the playlist here.

www.billboard.com

MOVIES: FILMS FOR THE FOURTH

My pal and everyone’s fave film critic Jan Wahl shares her flicks for the fourth. One of my faves is Mrs.Doubtfire a film released in 1993, the year I moved to San Francisco. It’s a story about the lengths a father will go to, to stay connected with his kids while going through a divorce. This film is hilarious but also a heart-tugger and stars my fave, the late great Robin Williams. Enjoy MOVIE TALK with me and Jan via SF Bay Times.

http://sfbaytimes.com/

PORCH PARADE: FREMONT

The town of Fremont is doing something new for this mid- COVID – July 4th a parade of decorated porches . Prizes will be awarded to the best homes and businesses decorated all things red, white and blue. Locals are invited to walk or bike through the town at a distance and enjoy the decked for the 4th homes and hoods. Performers will also put on a virtual July 4th show here:

https://fremont4th.org/#

EVENT: Fourth of July on the Pier

July 4th 1-5pm

The U.S.S. Hornet on Pier 3, Alameda plans to mark Independence Day by displaying some wares from the mighty aircraft carrier on its neighboring pier, including a jet cockpit and other historic artifacts. A DJ will play big-band music at the FREE event reflecting the Hornet’s World War II legacy. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

https://uss-hornet.org/

STERN GROVE FESTIVAL: BEST OF THE FEST

SUNDAY 4:30pm KPIX

Enjoy past performances from San Francisco’s longest running festival, STERN GROVE. This week we celebrate two genres Jazz and R&B with performances by Hugh Masekela, O’Jays & more. Yours truly will host. Catch the TV show at 4:30pm and then hop over to the online extended edition from 5pm here. http://sterngrove.org/

DONATE: FOOD FOR A CAUSE

Consider a donation to your local food bank this weekend. The need is greater than its ever been. Help feed AMERICA and especially the vulnerable ones, the young and the elderly. I am supporting SF & MARIN FOOD BANK. Each dollar donated provides two meals for our neighbors.

https://www.sfmfoodbank.org/

PODCAST: WITNESS BLACK HISTORY

The BBC has just launched a new weekly podcast delving deep into Black History in the UK and around the world. The time is now to think honestly about what it means to be a true ally to your black brothers & sisters. It’s our job as allies to listen and learn and this podcast is a jolly good start. Recent episodes tackle the L.A. riots to Britain’s first black policeman. #blacklivesmatter

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p01h9dl0/episodes/downloads

STREAMING EVENT: HAMILTON

Finally the story of Alexander Hamilton comes to the small screen. The Tony award winning musical by and starting Lin Manuel Miranda also features his stellar original Broadway cast. The perfect TV event for this July 4thand a production that was due to be released in theatres in 2021 but then COVID-19 hit and this is our awesome reward. This exclusive TV event streams via Disney plus.

https://www.disneyplus.com

TV: PRIDE GENERATIONS OF HOPE

Saturday 11:35pm on CBS

Enjoy the best of SF PRIDE in this one hour special on July 4th. Our first SF PRIDE was 50 years ago. The story will be told in this PRIDE 50th broadcast by my TV family KPIX.

https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/video/program/1338/4606427-toned-down-pride-marks-50-year-celebration-in-s-f/

VIRTUAL: ROAD TRIP AMERICA

Join National Geographic writer Rachel Brown for a 2500 mile road trip across America from Washington D.C. to Tuscon, Arizona. Escape for a little bit and soak up the sights in the “land of the free” during COVID-19 times. But what would your road trip music be?

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/travel/2020/07/living-in-a-different-world-scenes-from-a-drive-across-america-coronavirus/

Finally, with bars still closed and restaurants closed for indoor dining, al fresco options are the way to go. Support your local bars & restaurants by buying a gift card for future use or ordering food to go.

Please stay home, stay safe, wear a mask and save lives.