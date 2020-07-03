CONCORD (CBS SF) — A late night two-alarm fire raced through a townhouse construction project early Friday, heavily damaging several units before crews were able to bring it under control.
Fire officials said they received calls reporting the blaze at the massive construction project located at Willow Pass Rd. near Esperanza St. around 11:47 p.m. Thursday.
Arriving crews discovered massive flames roaring out of all three floors of one bank of townhouses and at least one nearby vehicle ablaze. Immediately, they raised the response to a second alarm, bringing additional firefighters and resources to the scene.
Fortunately, firefighters were able to halt the spread of the flames before they engulfed the entire massive wooden structure. Still the blaze gutted or damaged several townhouse units.
No firefighters were injured. Investigators were still trying to determine a cause of fire.
