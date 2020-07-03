SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Investigators with the San Francisco Police Department asked for the public’s help Friday to find a stolen dog.

The 4-1/2-year-old German shepherd-Labrador mix named Koa went missing last week. An 82-year-old man filed a report to the SFPD Park District station on June 25 around 1 p.m. that his roommate, 54-year-old Jeffery McChesney, had allegedly taken Koa for a walk and returned home without the dog.

Investigators with the department’s Richmond Station believe McChesney gave Koa to a third party in the area of Stow Lake or 19th Avenue. McChesney was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of dog theft and elder abuse, theft or embezzlement.

Koa weighs roughly 100 pounds and has extra toes on his back paws, according to the department. He is believed to be with a petite woman with buzzed brown hair whom investigators believe is homeless in the Stow Lake area.

Residents are advised to contact the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Police had also been looking for a second dog, a 1-year-old French bulldog named Tubby, that left a home on the 1900 block of Greenwich Street on Monday. Tubby was located on Friday and its disappearance was also being investigated as a potential theft, according to the department.