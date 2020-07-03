COVID-19 Reopenings:What's Open July 4th Weekend By County In Bay Area
WOODSIDE (CBS SF) — A crash that left one person dead and one with major injuries was reported Friday night on Skyline Boulevard near the Thomas Fogarty Winery in Woodside, Cal Fire said.

The injured victim was flown to a trauma center.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

