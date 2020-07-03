Comments
WOODSIDE (CBS SF) — A crash that left one person dead and one with major injuries was reported Friday night on Skyline Boulevard near the Thomas Fogarty Winery in Woodside, Cal Fire said.
The injured victim was flown to a trauma center.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
Expect delays at Skyline Boulevard near Fogerty Winery after a fatal wreck. One person was killed, one survivor was flown to the hospital with major injuries. pic.twitter.com/VF3PiJlmob
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) July 4, 2020
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.