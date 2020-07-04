SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Marin County Placed On California COVID-19 Watch List

SAN RAFAEL — Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that Marin County has been added to the list of California counties that are being closely monitored for increased COVID-19 activity. Marin joins Contra Costa and Santa Clara as the San Francisco Bay Area counties on the list. The California Department of Public Health created the watch list of counties as the COVID-19 situation has changed significantly

over recent days such as a spike in confirmed cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks in congregate settings, or an increase in community

Santa Clara County Leaders React to Crowded Santana Row Restaurant, Warn of New Shutdowns

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Fundraiser Once Married to Gavin Newsom, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

2 Condemned San Quentin Inmates Die Of Apparent COVID-19 Complications

New Beginning For Santa Clara County Gyms, Salons, Spas In Age Of COVID-19

Closed Pacifica Beach Visitors Chased Away By Police, Volunteers Enforcing Public Health Order

Oakland McDonald’s Worker Alleges Attack By Customer Refusing To Wear Mask

Oakland Unified School District Leaders Share Scenarios For Reopening Schools

California Tells Houses Of Worship To Discontinue Singing Amid Worsening COVID-19 Pandemic

Chicago Orders 14-Day Quarantine To Visiting Californians Over Rising COVID-19 Cases

Santa Cruz Founded Odwalla Juice Being Shut Down By Coca-Cola

