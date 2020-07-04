SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A driver who rear-ended a Valley Transportation Authority bus died and two of his passengers were injured Friday evening, San Jose police said.

Officers were called about 5:15 p.m. to the scene at West San Carlos Street and North Buena Vista Avenue, where they determined that a black Mitsubishi rear-ended a VTA bus that was slowing pulling up to a stop from the westbound lanes of West San Carlos.

The 40-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, marking the city’s 25th fatal collision this year.

A 30-year-old man in the car was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A 36-year-old man in the car was also hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening.

The bus driver was also hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening.

Neither passenger on the bus was injured.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming his identity and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Troy Sirmons of the San Jose Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.

