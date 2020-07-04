Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – As cities and counties across the Bay Area are cancelling their Fourth of July fireworks displays, the Lunar eclipse scheduled for tonight is still on!
The night sky has planned a penumbral eclipse of the moon Saturday night.
The celestial display will be visible at 9:29 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, as the Earth casts its shadow over about a third of the moon’s face.
Penumbral eclipses are more subtle than ‘total’ or ‘partial’ eclipses that obscure the moon, and harder to see, according to EarthSky.com. This one will last about 3 hours.
The KPIX 5 weather forecast Saturday night is for clear skies.
You must log in to post a comment.