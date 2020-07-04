PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – Fireworks started at least two of several brushfires Friday night around Contra Costa County, while another burned down on a barn, the Contra Costa Fire District said.
Crews from the district and local jurisdictions have been called Bto fires in Pittsburg, Bay Point, San Pablo and Rodeo, officials said.
Crews that extinguished the Pittsburg fire determined fireworks were the cause.
The Contra Costa Fire District said fireworks were also the cause of a grassfire that started after 10 p.m. between Levee Road and the railroad tracks in Bay Point. Trains have been slowed through the area for safety.
The Rodeo-Hercules Fire District was assisted by the Pinole Fire Department, the county fire district and the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department at a blaze reported about 10 p.m. that burned down a barn at the historic Claeys Ranch in unincorporated Rodeo. The cause of that fire has not been determined.
A vegetation fire was reported at 18th Street and Dover Avenue near Dover Elementary School n Pablo about 9:30 p.m., but further details weren’t immediately available.
