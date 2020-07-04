SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Kanye West announced on Twitter Saturday that he will run for president this year.

On his Twitter account West wrote: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!”

The singer, songwriter and fashion designer ended the tweet with the hashtag #2020VISION.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk quickly replied with a tweet: “You have my full support!”

Kim Kardashian, who is married to West, also tweeted an emoji of the U.S. flag in apparent support of West’s campaign.

At the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015, West said “As you probably could have guessed by this moment, in 2020, I have decided to run for president.”

West has expressed support for Donald Trump in recent years but, if serious, this announcement would appear to quash any hope the president might have harbored about receiving West’s endorsement.